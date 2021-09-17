Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wy. (CNN) - Authorities are focusing on Grand Teton National Park in the search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

National Park investigators, the FBI and local police are searching the park for any sign of her.

Petito was on a cross-country journey in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Her family reported her missing over the weekend.

Police said Laundrie returned to the couple’s Florida home earlier this month without her and is refusing to talk with authorities.

Her family told police Petito told them the couple was in Grand Teton in late August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistically, one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of...
New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths
Deanna Britt is charged with sexually violating an inmate under her care at the New Hanover...
Former corrections officer charged with sexually violating inmate in New Hanover County
Law enforcement arrested seven people, and seized two kilos of cocaine, 20,000 bags of heroin,...
Authorities arrest 7, confiscate 2 kilos of cocaine, 20K bags of heroin, $180K in massive drug bust
Sunset Park
Father left frustrated by Wilmington police after encounter with man at bus stop
Coronavirus from CDC web site
The COVID-19 death toll in NHC climbs to a record-high this week

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley: Calls to China were `perfectly’ within scope of job
Scientists aim to use genetic engineering tools to, in a sense, bring the wooly mammoth back.
Scientists plan to bring back wooly mammoths
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an...
United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage
Pender County family gives home to kitten
Child adopts Pender County kitten, but not before asking the kitten’s mom