Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ashley High School temporarily placed under lockdown while deputies investigated threat on social media

(FOX19 NOW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley High School was temporarily under a lockdown Friday morning while deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threatening social media post made about the school.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that the social media post was made by a current student and that deputies were attempting to locate the student who was not on campus.

A New Hanover County Schools spokesperson confirmed the lockdown but did not provide further details.

A Facebook post by Ashley High School stated that all students were safe and accounted for and that the lockdown was over.

“We will be in touch with our families when we have additional information,” the post stated.

Good Morning Ashley High School Families, Ashley High School was placed on lockdown by law enforcement agencies as a...

Posted by Eugene Ashley High School on Friday, September 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistically, one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of...
New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths
Deanna Britt is charged with sexually violating an inmate under her care at the New Hanover...
Former corrections officer charged with sexually violating inmate in New Hanover County
Law enforcement arrested seven people, and seized two kilos of cocaine, 20,000 bags of heroin,...
Authorities arrest 7, confiscate 2 kilos of cocaine, 20K bags of heroin, $180K in massive drug bust
Sunset Park
Father left frustrated by Wilmington police after encounter with man at bus stop
Coronavirus from CDC web site
The COVID-19 death toll in NHC climbs to a record-high this week

Latest News

Daquian Sincere Jones
Escaped inmate quickly recaptured in New Hanover County, officials say
Pender County family gives home to kitten
Child adopts Pender County kitten, but not before asking the kitten’s mom
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns of rental listing scams
Stanley Cup Champion and Conn Smythe Trophy Winner, retired goaltender Cam Ward of the Carolina...
Hurricanes legend Cam Ward participates in Make-A-Wish fundraiser at Wilmington brewery