Ashley High School temporarily placed under lockdown while deputies investigated threat on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley High School was temporarily under a lockdown Friday morning while deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threatening social media post made about the school.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that the social media post was made by a current student and that deputies were attempting to locate the student who was not on campus.

A New Hanover County Schools spokesperson confirmed the lockdown but did not provide further details.

A Facebook post by Ashley High School stated that all students were safe and accounted for and that the lockdown was over.

“We will be in touch with our families when we have additional information,” the post stated.

Good Morning Ashley High School Families, Ashley High School was placed on lockdown by law enforcement agencies

