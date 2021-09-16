WPD charges woman with DWI after she allegedly struck pedestrian with vehicle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman has been charged with DWI and DWI causing serious injury for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle on Tuesday, September 14, at 2:55 a.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Harnett Streets in Wilmington.

The 33-year-old female victim, who was picking up debris in the roadway when she was struck, was transported to NHRMC where she remains in critical condition.

The suspect, 27-year-old Haylea Wyckoff, was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Wilmington Police Department traffic unit is still investigating the incident.

