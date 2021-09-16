Senior Connect
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman

Melissa Jean Barclay was last seen on August 31 at 1260 S. 3rd Street in Wilmington.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is seeking information about the whereabouts of a missing 29-year-old woman.

Melissa Jean Barclay was last seen on August 31, 2021 at 1260 S. 3rd Street, which is near the intersection of Kidder Street in Wilmington.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue/red shorts. She is 5′2′' and weighs 170 pounds, has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

According to WPD, Barclay is new to the area and her mode of travel is unknown.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

