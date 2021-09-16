Senior Connect
Wilmington officials to announce investment to help combat substance use disorder

City of Wilmington officials and Coastal Horizons representatives are scheduled to announce "an...
City of Wilmington officials and Coastal Horizons representatives are scheduled to announce “an additional investment to help combat substance use disorder” during a news conference Thursday afternoon.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington officials and Coastal Horizons representatives are scheduled to announce “an additional investment to help combat substance use disorder” during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“The Covid-19 pandemic brought with it well-publicized increases in mental health challenges, including substance use disorder,” the City of Wilmington stated in a news release. “Recent data shows that 2020 saw the largest number of overdoses than in any time such data has been collected. This increase has only compounded an on-going concern in the City of Wilmington.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. You can watch it live here.

