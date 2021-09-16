Wilmington officials to announce investment to help combat substance use disorder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington officials and Coastal Horizons representatives are scheduled to announce “an additional investment to help combat substance use disorder” during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“The Covid-19 pandemic brought with it well-publicized increases in mental health challenges, including substance use disorder,” the City of Wilmington stated in a news release. “Recent data shows that 2020 saw the largest number of overdoses than in any time such data has been collected. This increase has only compounded an on-going concern in the City of Wilmington.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

