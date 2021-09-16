Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sports betting bill is a step forward to passing

Arizonans are advised to keep losing betting tickets, saying they can be used as a tax...
Arizonans are advised to keep losing betting tickets, saying they can be used as a tax deduction later on.(AZ Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A bill to legalize sports gambling inched forward again, but it faces a winding road and a tight timetable to become law this year.

Senate bill 688 has been referred to four committees and what comes next is up to those committee chairs. The process can move quickly or not, but time is running out on this long legislative session.

The bill would allow 10 to 12 licensed sports wagering businesses in the state offering on-site betting at or near sporting facilities, as well as online gambling. They’d pay $500,000 dollars for an initial license and then an 8-percent tax on transactions.

The bill was written by Lenoir County state Senator Jim Perry.

Although similar bills have been introduced in the past, this is the first time one has been written by a Republican and has bipartisan support.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistically, one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of...
New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Death investigation underway after woman pulled from ocean at Wrightsville Beach
Sunset Park
Father left frustrated by Wilmington police after encounter with man at bus stop
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Chadbourn.
One dead, two injured in Chadbourn shooting
Three people are recovering after a serious head-on collision Tuesday between a pickup truck...
Three injured in head-on crash in Columbus County

Latest News

Governor Roy Cooper spent Wednesday afternoon on a tour of a monoclonal antibody treatment...
Governor Cooper visits Wilmington clinic offering monoclonal antibody treatment
The outside of the North Carolina General Assembly building is seen in this undated photo.
2 months into fiscal year, state Republicans say they’re close to presenting plan to Gov. Cooper
Wilmington Mayoral candidates for municipal elections attend power breakfast
Wilmington Mayoral candidates for municipal elections attend power breakfast
Wilmington mayoral candidates Mayor Bill Saffo and former mayor Harper Peterson shake hands...
Wilmington mayoral, city council candidates discuss variety of topics at Power Breakfast