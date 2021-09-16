Sports betting bill is a step forward to passing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A bill to legalize sports gambling inched forward again, but it faces a winding road and a tight timetable to become law this year.

Senate bill 688 has been referred to four committees and what comes next is up to those committee chairs. The process can move quickly or not, but time is running out on this long legislative session.

The bill would allow 10 to 12 licensed sports wagering businesses in the state offering on-site betting at or near sporting facilities, as well as online gambling. They’d pay $500,000 dollars for an initial license and then an 8-percent tax on transactions.

The bill was written by Lenoir County state Senator Jim Perry.

Although similar bills have been introduced in the past, this is the first time one has been written by a Republican and has bipartisan support.

