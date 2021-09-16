Senior Connect
SC AG joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys generals are demanding President Joe Biden drop his vaccine mandate.

The coalition of Attorney Generals sent a letter to President Biden Thursday, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired.

“Regardless of how you feel about vaccines, President Biden’s edict is illegal and if the administration doesn’t change course we’ll pursue every legal option to strike it down,” Attorney General Wilson said. “I’m fully vaccinated and encourage everyone who can to get the shot, but this is a question of following the law. We think it will also mean fewer people will get vaccinated, which we’ve already seen in New York, where healthcare workers quit because of New York’s vaccine mandate.”

South Carolina was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

