Port City Politics: Week of September 13

New Hanover County allocates $350 million in response of school shooting

Following the shooting at New Hanover High School, New Hanover County Commissioners, in a joint meeting with the school board as well as community leaders, made a previously unmentioned motion to approve the use of $350 million to address the ongoing violence in our community. The school board along with folks like District Attorney Ben David applauded the move, but there are still questions as to how the money will be used and the oversight of it.

County Manager Chris Coudriet now has the sole authority to spend the money, which comes from the hospital sale to Novant Health (Note: the money is not the profit from the sale, rather, it is from the fund balance of the hospital that was transferred to the county). The terms and conditions for the use of the money are ambiguous and could be used for a number of things, from funding community programs that address youth violence to the hardening of school campuses.

Novant Hosptial leaked video

Following a private meeting between high-level hospital employees, a portion of the video was leaked that caught the attention of the community

The video begins with the hospital’s Director of Marketing, Carolyn Fisher, explaining what information the hospital provides in terms of COVID-19 numbers, with specific mention of the percentage of unvaccinated hospitalizations.

The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online, with many pointing to the conversation as proof hospitals were falsifying or artificially inflating case counts – one of many conspiracy theories circulating as health officials report record case counts in many parts of the country.

Dr. Mary Rudyk, who previously served as Chief of Medical Staff for NHRMC, responds bluntly, saying she feels the hospital’s messaging needs to be “a little bit more scary for the public.” She then proposes including patients she characterizes as “post-COVID” in the hospital’s case count – the primary source of the outrage on social media..

