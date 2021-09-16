NHRMC to open temporary monoclonal antibody treatment center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center will open a new, temporary monoclonal antibody infusion treatment center after securing permission from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The one-time treatment is for newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients who are at the highest risk of hospitalization or death from the disease.

“This treatment reduces the risk of severe illness or death by 70%,” said Dr. Clyde Harris, NHRMC vice president of clinical excellence. The therapy must be administered at the first stage of infection to be effective.

NHRMC’s temporary infusion center, which replaces a mobile center, will include 15 chairs within an existing facility. The center will operate seven days a week to meet community demand, though hours will vary. Patients must have a referral from a provider to ensure that eligible high-risk patients receive access to the treatment.

Novant Health began administering monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients in Dec. 2020. Since then, Novant has administered treatments to hundreds of patients in its Coastal market, as well as Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Salisbury.

Eligible patients must meet all of the following conditions:

Have a positive COVID-19 test with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

Are not hospitalized.

Are over 65 years old or have other chronic conditions that put them at a high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

Patients must also be within an appropriate timeframe from day of symptom onset. Because this therapy is only effective in the first stage of the infection, it is important for everyone, but especially those who are at higher risk, to get tested for COVID-19 promptly after noticing symptoms.

In addition to helping high-risk patients recover at home, the treatment can also prevent strain on the health care system, which has seen rising hospitalizations from COVID-19 in recent weeks.

“I must stress that this antibody therapy is not a first-line defense,” Harris said. “That first line defense remains being fully vaccinated to protect yourself from COVID-19.”

The therapy is also offered by provider referral at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.