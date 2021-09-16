NC health leader: Union County school board could face legal action if COVID-19 procedures aren’t followed

This article has 389 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 56 seconds.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with Union County Public Schools are further explaining their controversial decision to end contact tracing and quarantining.

This comes the same day WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer report North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to comply with state guidance by Friday, or legal action could be taken.

Cohen says the school board’s decision “poses an imminent threat of serious, adverse health consequences for students, teachers, staff, and the public.”

She wrote isolation is required for all presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and quarantine is required for close contact of someone who is positive, with certain exceptions. Exceptions for those without symptoms include:

Staff and students who are fully vaccinated. These individuals do not need to quarantine based on exposure.

Staff and students who have had a COVID-19 infection in the past 90 days do not need to quarantine based on exposure.

Students do not need to quarantine when face masks are used appropriately by both the student with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed student.

On Wednesday, Union County Public Schools released a lengthy statement on their website explaining how they came to the decision to end contact tracing and quarantine protocols.

The district’s letter did not say it was a response to Cohen’s letter. According to the statement, the decision came after “unsuccessful attempts to work with the Union County Health Department.” District leaders said they were told, in writing, by the local health director that “he has neither directed UCPS to use any particular length of quarantine period nor mandated UCPS follow any particular control measures regarding COVID-19.”

According to the district, the fact that they were not under any sort of a directive came as a “surprise.”

District leaders said they will: continue to report positive cases to local health officials; isolate students and staff if they have Covid-19 symptoms or test positive; communicate with parents when there is a positive case at a school; support the efforts of the local health department to contact trace; and support parents, students and staff in their decision on whether to wear face masks.

The district also noted they will continue to follow any mandated control measures including quarantine orders implemented by state and local health officials that have the authority to do so.

