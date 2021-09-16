Low water pressure reported in Delco, Riegelwood

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County officials say some residents in Delco and Riegelwood are experiencing low water pressure Thursday morning.

The issue began while crews were draining a tank as part of routine maintenance.

County officials say a crew has been on-site for most of Thursday morning trying to fix the issue and restore water pressure to those who are affected.

At this moment, officials don’t expect a boil advisory will be required.

