Low water pressure reported in Delco, Riegelwood
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County officials say some residents in Delco and Riegelwood are experiencing low water pressure Thursday morning.
The issue began while crews were draining a tank as part of routine maintenance.
County officials say a crew has been on-site for most of Thursday morning trying to fix the issue and restore water pressure to those who are affected.
At this moment, officials don’t expect a boil advisory will be required.
