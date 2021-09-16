Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Low water pressure reported in Delco, Riegelwood

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County officials say some residents in Delco and Riegelwood are experiencing low water pressure Thursday morning.

The issue began while crews were draining a tank as part of routine maintenance.

County officials say a crew has been on-site for most of Thursday morning trying to fix the issue and restore water pressure to those who are affected.

At this moment, officials don’t expect a boil advisory will be required.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistically, one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of...
New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Death investigation underway after woman pulled from ocean at Wrightsville Beach
Sunset Park
Father left frustrated by Wilmington police after encounter with man at bus stop
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Chadbourn.
One dead, two injured in Chadbourn shooting
Three people are recovering after a serious head-on collision Tuesday between a pickup truck...
Three injured in head-on crash in Columbus County

Latest News

WWNY Lewis County looks to solve water problems in some communities
East Columbus High closing early due to water main break near Lake Waccamaw
City of Wilmington officials and Coastal Horizons representatives are scheduled to announce “an...
Wilmington officials to announce investment to help combat substance use disorder
NHRMC’s temporary infusion center, which replaces a mobile center, will include 15 chairs...
NHRMC to open temporary monoclonal antibody treatment center
North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to...
NC health leader: Union County school board could face legal action if COVID-19 procedures aren’t followed