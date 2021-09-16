Funding available for special assistance in-home care program in NHC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Funding is available through the New Hanover County Department of Social Services (NHC DSS) Special Assistance In-Home Program to house Medicaid-eligible adults in need of home-level care.

The program provides financial assistance and in-home aide services for eligible recipients, determined by DSS case managers, to live safely at home for as long as possible.

Case managers assess several things including the need for care and services, the availability of family or neighbor support, and the ability to pay for affordable and safe housing.

The assistant director of social services Mary Beth Rubright said in an email that funding is available and encourages eligible adults to call the DSS to set up an assessment.

“As residents age, it is one of the county’s top priorities to provide them with the services and support they need to live and thrive in our community.” said Rubright. “This program is specifically tailored to help keep lower income adults in their homes, in the space that is familiar and comfortable for them, for as long as it is safe and possible. It helps pay for monthly living expenses to help them with support services, food, and other daily necessities so the person doesn’t have to move to a residential facility.”

To be eligible for the Special Assistance In-Home Program, an individual must meet the following criteria:

Be 18 years of age or older

Be a New Hanover County resident

Have a completed FL-2 requiring care in a licensed adult care facility but desire to live at home or another private living setting

Be a U.S. Citizen or Qualified Alien

Fully qualify for Medicaid

Meet Special Assistance eligibility requirements

Be able to have health, safety and well-being maintained with appropriate services, such as in-home aide services, home modifications, case management services and needed supplies

Must have unmet financial needs

If the case manager determines a person is able to remain safely at home with the right assistance and support, this program provides a financial supplement and helps to develop a care plan with the needed services for the person to live at home.

If you think you or someone you know may qualify, call (910) 798-3795 to set up an assessment.

