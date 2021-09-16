Senior Connect
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 5

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.

Here’s a list of Week 5′s games:

Friday

West Brunswick at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.

South Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.

Trask at White Oak, 7 p.m.

Dixon at Pender, 7 p.m.

East Columbus at Lejeune 7 p.m.

South Columbus at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Goldsboro at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Laney at Ashley

West Bladen at East Bladen

