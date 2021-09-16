Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 5
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.
Here’s a list of Week 5′s games:
Friday
West Brunswick at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.
South Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.
Trask at White Oak, 7 p.m.
Dixon at Pender, 7 p.m.
East Columbus at Lejeune 7 p.m.
South Columbus at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Goldsboro at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Laney at Ashley
West Bladen at East Bladen
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.