First Alert Forecast: two tropical systems and a few showers to watch closely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday! Your First Alert planning forecast features the first official day of fall. And, through it all, classic late summer weather will grace the Cape Fear Region. Expect warm and sticky days with temperatures in the 80s, mild and muggy nights with readings no cooler than the 60s and 70s, and intervals of sun and clouds with a risk of isolated showers and thundershowers. Surf temperatures ought to hold in the 70s to locally around 80 through the period.

Tropical disturbance "Invest 96-L", swirling east of the Outer Banks, won't be a shadow of the swell generator Hurricane Larry was. Still, a modest uptick in surf height and rip current activity is underway. Keep it safe in that 80-degree surf! pic.twitter.com/KJsh0TJBCm — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) September 16, 2021

In the tropics, a broad disturbance called “Invest 96-L” still carries healthy development odds as it lumbers northward between the Carolinas and Bermuda through this weekend. 96-L is not likely to bring rain and storms directly to the Cape Fear Region - it’s track will be a little too far east for that. And 96-L will never become the major, long-period swell generator that Hurricane Larry was - it’s just not on that level. But: as at least a modest uptick in surf and rip current activity is probable, your First Alert Weather Team will advise!

Although disturbance "Invest #95L" has been slow to organize - its large size, fast motion, and access to some Saharan air have been impediments - its odds for eventually becoming a storm remain well over 50%. So we'll watch it! ...and the disturbance trailing it too. pic.twitter.com/YwMnDMoLQp — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) September 16, 2021

Another tropical feature that warrants attention is distant disturbance “Invest 95-L”. Steering winds will guide 95-L westward across open tropical Atlantic waters through the weekend and, as those waters are warm, the system is likely to strengthen. Hopefully, 95-L will ultimately curve northward and away from North America but, as of now, such a clean exit is not certain. Of course, your First Alert Weather Team will closely monitor 95-L. And for your own piece of mind, please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center at wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here:

