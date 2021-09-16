Educators in Brunswick, Columbus County receive $35,000 in grants

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - ATMC awarded $35,000 in grant funds to 19 educators and organizations for programs that expand educational opportunities for Brunswick and Columbus County students.

Brunswick County Schools received $17,962 in education grants, while Columbus County Schools received $15,539.

This year’s grant recipients included:

Bolivia Elementary (Melissa Reid and Amber Clifford): With Social Emotional Development,students will have flexible seating in the classroom and teachers will have access to new resources on Social Emotional Learning that allows them to better support their students.

Brunswick County Early College High School (Kathrine Weeks and Dr. Dane Fisher): With the Is it Meiosis or Mitosis? Quick, Get the Microscope! program, seven new microscopes for biology and chemistry courses will be installed to allow students more access and time to examine samples.

Cedar Grove Middle School (Heather Cheek): Through Creations with Annotations, Microsoft Surface tablets will be purchased with specialized features that allow students to create annotations with ease, students will also have access to oversized beanbags to read and relax in the school’s media center.

Chadbourn Elementary (Danielle Hinson and Michael Powell): Via Relaxed Reading, elementary students will enjoy new comfortable chairs to read and relax in at the school’s media center.

The COAST (Denise Copeland): With Freshman Academy Flexible Seating, students can choose seating that best fits their learning style.

East Columbus High School (Amy Malpass): Through the Reading in the Swamp program, the school will be able to purchase a Junior Library Guild Subscription that allows the librarian to select reading levels and genres that best serve the population of the school.

Nakina Middle School (Carla Stewart): With An Apple a Day, new Apple Macbooks will be purchased and equipped with features designed to help students with cognitive and learning disabilities get organized, stay focused, and learn in ways that fit their unique capabilities.

North Brunswick High School (Kristi Brown): With this grant, multiple science teachers can use the Marine and Ocean Exploration Supplies to perform marine biology labs and create collaborations across the four courses of environmental science, biology, marine biology, and chemistry to provide unique opportunities for hands-on labs.

Old Dock Elementary (Angela Tyler, Jessica Edge, Georganna Council): With the Manipulating Our Future with Manipulatives program, manipulative kits will be used to enrich lessons by demonstrating abstract concepts with real world objects.

South Brunswick High School (Kim Flood): Via the Sights and Sounds of Nature program, exceptional needs students will have comfortable and adaptable seating that creates accessible accommodations for outdoor learning.

South Brunswick High School (Mario Lawrence): Through the Novels for Earth and Environmental Science program, students will get a copy of “Hey Ranger! True Tales of Humor & Misadventure from America’s National Parks” which helps students make connections to real life and explore a career that implements earth and environmental science.

South Brunswick Middle School (Marissa Thomas): In a Virtual Return to Novel Studies program, each student at South Brunswick Middle School will have access to digital novels.

South Columbus High School (Wendy Shoemaker and Christy Fipps-Todd): In It’s Lit! educators at South Columbus High School are able to supplement the study of literature with high-interest reading materials and build a shared classroom library of materials for struggling readers.Tabor City Elementary (Lisa Lennon): In Read to Succeed, a school-wide incentive program will be established where students will earn coins and use them in a vending machine that distributes books.

Union Elementary (Lauren Ramsey):A Place to Regroup and Reflect will fund a space created within a classroom environment that will offer specialized materials, equipment, and instruction to assist students in practicing self-regulation strategies, designed to better meet the social/emotional/behavioral and sensory needs.

West Brunswick High School (Dr. Lori Rose): The grant will fund an Anatomy in Clay learning system that can help health science students master anatomy curriculum through hands-on learning.

West Brunswick High School (Cathie Poulin): Through Connecting with Electronic Whiteboards, teachers can engage with students in the high school’s math department, both in the physical classroom and during remote learning.

Whiteville Primary (Kim Ward): Via the Teaching Garden, students will learn about natural sciences and healthy living through hands-on learning in the garden.

Williams Township School (Cassie Hoffman): Electrochemistry labs will be purchased for Columbus County AIG middle school students to allow exploration of STEM subjects. The hands-on projects encourage creative thinking and allow students to become engineers and 21st century thinkers.

