East Columbus High closing early due to water main break near Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - East Columbus High School will close at noon following a water main break near Lake Waccamaw Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the water main break occurred in the area of 508 E. Old Hwy 74/76 at Little Wheel of Hope Church.

Customers within the Lake Waccamaw Water System along E. Old Hwy 74/76, including side streets of Powell Street, Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Wananish Avenue, Fire Tower Road, and East Columbus, are likely experiencing low water pressure or no service.

Periods of low or no water pressure in the distribution system can increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system

Customers are asked to boil water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water.

This advisory will remain in place until further notice.

