Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

East Columbus High closing early due to water main break near Lake Waccamaw

WWNY Lewis County looks to solve water problems in some communities
WWNY Lewis County looks to solve water problems in some communities
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - East Columbus High School will close at noon following a water main break near Lake Waccamaw Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the water main break occurred in the area of 508 E. Old Hwy 74/76 at Little Wheel of Hope Church.

Customers within the Lake Waccamaw Water System along E. Old Hwy 74/76, including side streets of Powell Street, Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Wananish Avenue, Fire Tower Road, and East Columbus, are likely experiencing low water pressure or no service.

Periods of low or no water pressure in the distribution system can increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system

Customers are asked to boil water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water.

This advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistically, one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of...
New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Death investigation underway after woman pulled from ocean at Wrightsville Beach
Sunset Park
Father left frustrated by Wilmington police after encounter with man at bus stop
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Chadbourn.
One dead, two injured in Chadbourn shooting
Three people are recovering after a serious head-on collision Tuesday between a pickup truck...
Three injured in head-on crash in Columbus County

Latest News

City of Wilmington officials and Coastal Horizons representatives are scheduled to announce “an...
Wilmington officials to announce investment to help combat substance use disorder
NHRMC’s temporary infusion center, which replaces a mobile center, will include 15 chairs...
NHRMC to open temporary monoclonal antibody treatment center
Water faucet
Low water pressure reported in Delco, Riegelwood
North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to...
NC health leader: Union County school board could face legal action if COVID-19 procedures aren’t followed