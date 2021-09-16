Senior Connect
Authorities arrest 7, confiscate 2 kilos of cocaine, 20K bags of heroin, $180K in massive drug bust

Law enforcement arrested seven people, and seized two kilos of cocaine, 20,000 bags of heroin,...
Law enforcement arrested seven people, and seized two kilos of cocaine, 20,000 bags of heroin, and $180,000 in cash during a massive drug bust in southeastern North Carolina.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Law enforcement officials arrested seven people, and confiscated two kilograms of cocaine, 20,000 bags of heroin, $180,000 in cash, and multiple firearms as part of a large-scale, multi-agency drug bust in southeastern North Carolina.

A news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office states that the operation began in Oct. 2020 when the sheriff’s office’s Vice Narcotics/Gang Unit and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation launched and investigation into Virgil Jay Brown.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined that Brown was responsible for distributing large amounts of cocaine and heroin in the Wilmington area, the release stated.

Officers conducted surveillance operations on Brown and observed him making narcotics transactions, which ultimately led to the execution of search warrants. Detectives seized 5,000 bags of heroin and one kilogram of cocaine during a traffic stop on Brown’s vehicle. Approximately $18,000 in cash and several guns were seized at Brown’s home.

Brown has pending charges for trafficking in heroin and cocaine, conspiracy to traffic heroin and cocaine, and possession of firearm by felon. Detectives also arrested Tracy Myers, Christopher Wilson, and Khalil Morris and accused them of conspiring with Brown to traffic the drugs. Nearly $160,000 in cash was seized from Morris, a sheriff’s spokesperson said. Morris and Wilson are validated gang members.

While investigating Brown, detectives learned that Hugo Nunez-Jaimes of Riegelwood was Brown’s supplier and responsible for distributing kilos of cocaine in multiple counties. Vice/Narcotics Gang Unit and the SBI conducted surveillance operations on Nunez-Jaimes across several counties.

On July 2, several law enforcement agencies conducted a traffic stop on Nunez-Jaimes in Riegelwood and confiscated 1,140 grams of cocaine and $1,000 in cash. A subsequent search of Nunez-Jaimes’ residence revealed an additional 15,000 bags of heroin.

Nunez-Jaimes, along with Lourdes Dixon and Alexander Shellman, were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the operation.

