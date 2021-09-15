Wilmington non-profit expands into other U.S. cities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington non-profit organization that helps chronically ill and disabled children is going national. Welcome Home Angel is spreading its wings to other U.S. cities. First location will be Chicago.

“After an extensive environmental scan and market research there are very few if any organizations that really do the level of significant room makeovers that Welcome Home Angel provides,” said Craig Wagner, the executive director of Welcome Angel.

Founded in 2007 in Wilmington, Welcome Home Angel is a volunteer-driven organization that renovates and remodels bedrooms and living spaces for children who are critically ill, injured or disabled.

“They’re all very high risk,” says Megan Caswell, chair of the Welcome Home Angel’s board of directors. They don’t get to go out and play like you know, typically developing children. And we come in and we find ways to make their day-to-day lives fun, safe, and easier on the caregivers so they can just be parents again”

Caswell brings expertise to the creation of the rooms. She’s a designer and host for HGTV.

“As a national designer who enhanced our prominence as the host of the Welcome Home Angel TV Show on The Design Network, this seems like a natural first step for us to begin expanding since Meg has been involved with so many room makeovers, and whose passion for this cause will ensure its success,” Wagner says.

Wagner was recently named the executive director. He has 15 years of charitable leadership experience, most recently as Chief Marketing & Engagement Officer for Lower Cape Fear LifeCare and President/CEO of United Way of Onslow County.

