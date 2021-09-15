Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington non-profit expands into other U.S. cities

Welcome Home Angel gives child bedroom makeovers to kids with chronic illnesses or disabilities
Welcome Home Angel gives child bedroom makeovers to kids with chronic illnesses or disabilities
By Frances Weller and Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington non-profit organization that helps chronically ill and disabled children is going national. Welcome Home Angel is spreading its wings to other U.S. cities. First location will be Chicago.

“After an extensive environmental scan and market research there are very few if any organizations that really do the level of significant room makeovers that Welcome Home Angel provides,” said Craig Wagner, the executive director of Welcome Angel.

Founded in 2007 in Wilmington, Welcome Home Angel is a volunteer-driven organization that renovates and remodels bedrooms and living spaces for children who are critically ill, injured or disabled.

“They’re all very high risk,” says Megan Caswell, chair of the Welcome Home Angel’s board of directors. They don’t get to go out and play like you know, typically developing children. And we come in and we find ways to make their day-to-day lives fun, safe, and easier on the caregivers so they can just be parents again”

Caswell brings expertise to the creation of the rooms. She’s a designer and host for HGTV.

“As a national designer who enhanced our prominence as the host of the Welcome Home Angel TV Show on The Design Network, this seems like a natural first step for us to begin expanding since Meg has been involved with so many room makeovers, and whose passion for this cause will ensure its success,” Wagner says.

Wagner was recently named the executive director. He has 15 years of charitable leadership experience, most recently as Chief Marketing & Engagement Officer for Lower Cape Fear LifeCare and President/CEO of United Way of Onslow County.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery
Dr. Peter Kane, Medical Director of the cardiovascular unit at New Hanover Regional Medical...
‘It’s frustrating’: NHRMC doctor speaks out about reality of COVID-19
Andre Boyd
Chief operating officer no longer employed with NHRMC
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Bryan Sentario McClean
Second arrest made in Kelly murder, kidnapping case

Latest News

Rhys
Wilmington Fire Dept welcomes new crisis response dog
Statistically, one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of...
New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths
Wilmington Fire Dept welcomes new crisis response dog
New crisis response dog working at Wilmington Fire Department
NHC man sentenced for role in 2017 murder of Austin Clarkson
Man pleads guilty to involvement in murder of Austin Clarkson