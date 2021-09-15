Senior Connect
UPDATE: 64-year-old man located by WPD

Marshall Parry Thompson
Marshall Parry Thompson(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UPDATE: WPD announced on Thursday, September 16 at 9:30 a.m. that Marshall Parry Thompson has been located.

PREVIOUS STORY: (9/15/21 at 11:55 a.m.)

The Wilmington Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing 64-year-old man.

Marshall Parry Thompson was last heard from via text messages with his family on August 5, 2021.

Thompson is known to frequent the Good Shepard House and New Hanover County public libraries.

He is 6′1′' and weights 225 pounds, has brown eyes and brown/grey hair. His last clothing description is unknown.

If you see him, please dial 911. Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

