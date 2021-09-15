Town of Carolina Beach to hold workshop to consider parking recommendations

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach heard a presentation by Reef Parking, the parking management company, that included recommendations for the upcoming year; however, council members requested more data to support further discussion at an upcoming workshop.

The recommendations included the following:

Extend paid parking year-round to include November 1st - February 28, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Replace all meters with touchless Text 2 Park

Turn all residential parking into streetside parking and issue free parking pass to affected residents

Limit residential permits to a maximum of two for vehicles and two for golf carts per property

Propose a $100 weekly permit for visitors

Add 24-hour parking at Weeks, Fisherman and Marina lots to accommodate 24-hour dive boats.

Council members stated objections to all but the Text 2 Park and 24-hour parking recommendations, saying those suggestions would not sit well with residents and businesses.

Mayor LeAnn Pierce said she had received texts and calls from people this week about the recommendation to extend parking to year-round.

In her presentation, Jennifer Braxton, assistant manager for Reef, showed an overall increase in revenue over previous years, with the chart indicating revenue of over $2.5 million since March 2021.

Also, revenue from violations was up significantly from the two previous years.

