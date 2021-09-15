Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Three injured in head-on crash in Columbus County

Three people are recovering after a serious head-on collision Tuesday between a pickup truck...
Three people are recovering after a serious head-on collision Tuesday between a pickup truck and van on Highway 87 in Columbus County.(WFIE)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people are recovering after a serious head-on collision Tuesday between a pickup truck and van on Highway 87 in Columbus County, between Delco School Road and old 87 Road.

According to Chief Steve Camlin of the Acme-Delco Riegelwood Fire Rescue Department, the driver of the pickup truck dropped his phone and was reaching for it when his truck veered in front of the van and colliding head-on. The driver of the truck had severe injuries and was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A woman and child in the van had less serious injuries, which included a broken arm.

Chief Camlin said the pickup truck was on fire when crews arrived, and nearby residents had started to put it out. ADR crews assisted, and had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to evacuate the pickup truck driver from his vehicle.

No word on the pickup truck driver’s condition. WECT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Boyd
Chief operating officer no longer employed with NHRMC
Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Harris Teeter limits operating hours, effective Wednesday
Harris Teeter limiting store hours due to COVID-19
Dr. Peter Kane, Medical Director of the cardiovascular unit at New Hanover Regional Medical...
‘It’s frustrating’: NHRMC doctor speaks out about reality of COVID-19

Latest News

Paid parking in Carolina Beach currently runs from March 1st - October 31st
Town of Carolina Beach requests more data on parking recommendations
Stoney Creek floods during Hurricane Florence.
Stoney Creek residents reflect on Hurricane Florence three years later
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Three years since Florence
Repairs continue in Pender County 3 years after Hurricane Florence makes landfall