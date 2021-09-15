Three injured in head-on crash in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people are recovering after a serious head-on collision Tuesday between a pickup truck and van on Highway 87 in Columbus County, between Delco School Road and old 87 Road.

According to Chief Steve Camlin of the Acme-Delco Riegelwood Fire Rescue Department, the driver of the pickup truck dropped his phone and was reaching for it when his truck veered in front of the van and colliding head-on. The driver of the truck had severe injuries and was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A woman and child in the van had less serious injuries, which included a broken arm.

Chief Camlin said the pickup truck was on fire when crews arrived, and nearby residents had started to put it out. ADR crews assisted, and had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to evacuate the pickup truck driver from his vehicle.

No word on the pickup truck driver’s condition. WECT will update this story as more information becomes available.

