Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Stoney Creek residents reflect on Hurricane Florence three years later

Stoney Creek floods during Hurricane Florence.
Stoney Creek floods during Hurricane Florence.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - For residents in Stoney Creek Plantation, the memories of what Hurricane Florence left behind won’t be forgotten.

People who had no concern about potential flooding lost much of what they owned after Florence spent days dumping several feet of rain on southeastern North Carolina.

The storm left more than 40 homes in this community underwater leaving many residents with nowhere to go.

“There were in some areas seven, eight, nine feet of water that were in homes that came out of nowhere,” says Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams. “There were people who had to be rescued with kayaks and boats and other things to get out of their homes and it was just amazing to see the water up to the roof in these houses that have never flooded before”.

If there is one positive from Florence that you hear in the Stoney Creek community now, it’s that the storm turned neighbors into friends.

“The shining star was our entire neighborhood. We actually have a Facebook neighborhood page. Throughout the storm everyone was messaging back and forth. Is everyone okay? Check in...where are you...what do you need,” says Stoney Creek resident Karen Gaughan.

Not only did they help each other in the weeks of recovery ahead, they saw many people outside the community step in and help.

“We all donated food, water, stuff for all the workers and for the cleanup people says Stoney Creek resident David Blanchard. “There were all kinds of churches that came through here and cleaned up. We helped and we had help”.

Three years later, these families can look at their rebuilt lives as being better prepared for another storm, but also hoping it doesn’t come.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Boyd
Chief operating officer no longer employed with NHRMC
Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Harris Teeter limits operating hours, effective Wednesday
Harris Teeter limiting store hours due to COVID-19
Dr. Peter Kane, Medical Director of the cardiovascular unit at New Hanover Regional Medical...
‘It’s frustrating’: NHRMC doctor speaks out about reality of COVID-19

Latest News

Paid parking in Carolina Beach currently runs from March 1st - October 31st
Town of Carolina Beach to hold workshop to consider parking recommendations
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Three years since Florence
Repairs continue in Pender County 3 years after Hurricane Florence makes landfall
Pender County parents turn out to protest mask mandates
Pender County parents turn out to protest mask mandates