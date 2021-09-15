Senior Connect
Police: Fayetteville father charged in child’s hot car death

Wayne Nesbitt
Wayne Nesbitt(WNCN)
By Patrick Zarcone
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville father is charged in connection with the heat-related death of his child that occurred earlier this month, Fayetteville police announced Wednesday morning.

Wayne Nesbitt, 36, was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday. The charge is related to the death of his 17-month-old child on Sept. 5.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 5600-block of Monks Walk Court at 5:25 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive child that had been left in a vehicle outside a home there.

Once at the scene, EMS workers attempted “life-saving measures…but were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced deceased on scene,” police said.

The investigation, and results from the medical examiner, determined that the child died of heat-related injuries suffered from being left inside the vehicle.

The temperature in Fayetteville on Sept. 5 was around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Nesbitt was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Tuesday and received a $100,000 unsecured bond, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

