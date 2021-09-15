Person of interest sought in Brunswick County arson, deputies say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s to help track down a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with an arson.

According to a Facebook post, Benny Keel, 56, is believed to be driving a tan or champagne-colored, four-door pickup truck and was seen in the Holden Beach or Supply area.

The arson incident took place Monday at a home on Pine Valley Drive in Supply, the post stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Henson at (910) 880-4878 or call 911.

