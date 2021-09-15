Person of interest sought in Brunswick County arson, deputies say
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s to help track down a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with an arson.
According to a Facebook post, Benny Keel, 56, is believed to be driving a tan or champagne-colored, four-door pickup truck and was seen in the Holden Beach or Supply area.
The arson incident took place Monday at a home on Pine Valley Drive in Supply, the post stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Henson at (910) 880-4878 or call 911.
