Pender County drug dealer gets over ten years in prison on federal charges

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 20-year-old Pender County man who prosecutors said was providing cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl to the Maple Hill area is headed to prison for over a decade after he was sentenced on federal drug charges Tuesday.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina stated that Markel Brown was given a 10.5-year prison on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 100 Grams or more of heroin and 500 grams or more of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Prosecutors said law enforcement were tipped off that Brown was returning from Atlanta on Aug. 13, 2019, with a large amount of narcotics that he planned to distribute throughout eastern North Carolina.

On that day, a deputy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in which Brown was a passenger in. Officers searched the vehicle and confiscated a kilogram of cocaine and a .22 caliber handgun with altered serial numbers.

Prosecutors say Brown was responsible for distributing more than one and half kilograms of cocaine, 380 grams of heroin, 79 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, and 70 grams of methamphetamine between Dec. 2018 and Sept. 2019.

While in jail, Brown assaulted a detention officer who was trying to retrieve homemade alcohol contraband from him, prosecutors said.

