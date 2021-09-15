Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County drug dealer gets over ten years in prison on federal charges

pic of bars
pic of bars((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 20-year-old Pender County man who prosecutors said was providing cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl to the Maple Hill area is headed to prison for over a decade after he was sentenced on federal drug charges Tuesday.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina stated that Markel Brown was given a 10.5-year prison on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 100 Grams or more of heroin and 500 grams or more of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Prosecutors said law enforcement were tipped off that Brown was returning from Atlanta on Aug. 13, 2019, with a large amount of narcotics that he planned to distribute throughout eastern North Carolina.

On that day, a deputy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in which Brown was a passenger in. Officers searched the vehicle and confiscated a kilogram of cocaine and a .22 caliber handgun with altered serial numbers.

Prosecutors say Brown was responsible for distributing more than one and half kilograms of cocaine, 380 grams of heroin, 79 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, and 70 grams of methamphetamine between Dec. 2018 and Sept. 2019.

While in jail, Brown assaulted a detention officer who was trying to retrieve homemade alcohol contraband from him, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery
Dr. Peter Kane, Medical Director of the cardiovascular unit at New Hanover Regional Medical...
‘It’s frustrating’: NHRMC doctor speaks out about reality of COVID-19
Andre Boyd
Chief operating officer no longer employed with NHRMC
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Bryan Sentario McClean
Second arrest made in Kelly murder, kidnapping case

Latest News

Thomas Tony Bradley
Man wanted in Columbus County crime spree arrested after police chase
The third-party provider copies mail, cards, photos and artwork and sends digital files to the...
Prison system reduces contraband smuggling via mail with security upgrades
The eastbound lane will be closed between 39th Street and Bonham Ave. into Thursday, Sept. 16,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure in place on Wrightsville Ave. for sewer repairs
The victim was on life support for three weeks, and then succumbed to his injuries on June 3,...
NHC man pleads guilty to role in 2017 murder of Austin Clarkson