One dead, two injured in Chadbourn shooting

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Chadbourn.

“At approximately 11:30 pm, on September 14th, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Dessie Road, Chadbourn, in reference to shots fired,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “As a result of this incident, one individual is deceased, and two others were injured. The injured were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

“No additional information will be released at this time, pending further investigation.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-640-6629.

