North Brunswick High School pauses all activity for football, cheer programs

North Brunswick High School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple athletics programs at North Brunswick High School have paused all athletic activities due to health concerns.

The health concerns surround the school’s football and cheer teams, the NBHS Athletics Booster Club said in a Tweet.

All athletic activities will be postponed until September 25, and all makeup dates will be shared once confirmed.

North Brunswick was scheduled to play New Hanover in football on Friday, but that game has been cancelled.

