NHC man pleads guilty to role in 2017 murder of Austin Clarkson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Arthur Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact in the first-degree murder of Austin Clarkson.

As a result of his conviction, Williams will serve 8–10.6 years in prison.

In May 2017, Williams and Ronald Cromartie were involved in a verbal altercation with Clarkson at a home on Spofford Circle in Wilmington.

After Cromartie lifted Clarkson and slammed him into the ground, breaking his neck, he loaded him into a vehicle and had his girlfriend drive him across town, and then left him in the back seat of the vehicle.

Several hours later, Williams took Clarkson out of the vehicle and dragged him up steps to a residence on South 10th Street. A neighbor called for an ambulance.

“Williams did not call 911 for Mr. Clarkson, he did not tell the paramedic who responded to the neighbor’s call on behalf of Mr. Clarkson the details of his injuries so that aid could be rendered with that information,” said Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan.

Clarkson was hospitalized for three weeks before dying from his injuries.

In August 2019, Cromartie was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Clarkson and is serving a life sentence.

