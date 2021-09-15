Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHC man pleads guilty to role in 2017 murder of Austin Clarkson

The victim was on life support for three weeks, and then succumbed to his injuries on June 3,...
The victim was on life support for three weeks, and then succumbed to his injuries on June 3, 2017.(NC Judicial Branch)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Arthur Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact in the first-degree murder of Austin Clarkson.

As a result of his conviction, Williams will serve 8–10.6 years in prison.

In May 2017, Williams and Ronald Cromartie were involved in a verbal altercation with Clarkson at a home on Spofford Circle in Wilmington.

After Cromartie lifted Clarkson and slammed him into the ground, breaking his neck, he loaded him into a vehicle and had his girlfriend drive him across town, and then left him in the back seat of the vehicle.

Several hours later, Williams took Clarkson out of the vehicle and dragged him up steps to a residence on South 10th Street. A neighbor called for an ambulance.

“Williams did not call 911 for Mr. Clarkson, he did not tell the paramedic who responded to the neighbor’s call on behalf of Mr. Clarkson the details of his injuries so that aid could be rendered with that information,” said Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan.

Clarkson was hospitalized for three weeks before dying from his injuries.

In August 2019, Cromartie was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Clarkson and is serving a life sentence.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery
Dr. Peter Kane, Medical Director of the cardiovascular unit at New Hanover Regional Medical...
‘It’s frustrating’: NHRMC doctor speaks out about reality of COVID-19
Andre Boyd
Chief operating officer no longer employed with NHRMC
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Bryan Sentario McClean
Second arrest made in Kelly murder, kidnapping case

Latest News

Sunset Park
Father left frustrated by Wilmington police after encounter with man at bus stop
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Death investigation underway after woman pulled from ocean at Wrightsville Beach
NC’s labor commissioner calls Biden’s vaccination mandate ‘a bit irresponsible’
Audit: NCDOT spent less than planned, but risks remain