New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County reported an alarming number of recent deaths from COVID-19 in a Facebook post Wednesday.

In the first two weeks of September, the number of COVID deaths has surpassed the total number of deaths recorded in August, with 30 reported so far.

The post says that ages and health conditions varied, but the majority were unvaccinated.

In the first two weeks of September, 30 COVID-19 deaths have been reported. (NHC)

Another alarming statistic is that one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

At the time of writing, according to the CDC dashboard, 662,620 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among the 330.3 million population in the United States.

