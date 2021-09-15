Multiple paid extras sought for Netflix series ‘Florida Man’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple paid extras are being sought for the Netflix television series “Florida Man” which is filming in the Wilmington area until early December.

According to a Facebook post from TW Cast & Recruit, casting crews have an urgent need for actors to portray divers, car drivers, and bar patrons for filming on Friday, Sept. 17.

All background actors, 12 years and older, interested in applying have to be vaccinated, as required by Netflix, and complete a mandatory COVID-19 test on Thursday, prior to filming.

According to Deadline, “Florida Man” stars Edgar Ramirez (”The Undoing,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Zero Dark Thirty”) as “a struggling ex-cop who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.”

“Florida Man” has been filming in the Wilmington area since early August.

