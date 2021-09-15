Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Multiple paid extras sought for Netflix series ‘Florida Man’

Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.
Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple paid extras are being sought for the Netflix television series “Florida Man” which is filming in the Wilmington area until early December.

According to a Facebook post from TW Cast & Recruit, casting crews have an urgent need for actors to portray divers, car drivers, and bar patrons for filming on Friday, Sept. 17.

All background actors, 12 years and older, interested in applying have to be vaccinated, as required by Netflix, and complete a mandatory COVID-19 test on Thursday, prior to filming.

According to Deadline, “Florida Man” stars Edgar Ramirez (”The Undoing,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Zero Dark Thirty”) as “a struggling ex-cop who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.”

“Florida Man” has been filming in the Wilmington area since early August.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery
Dr. Peter Kane, Medical Director of the cardiovascular unit at New Hanover Regional Medical...
‘It’s frustrating’: NHRMC doctor speaks out about reality of COVID-19
Andre Boyd
Chief operating officer no longer employed with NHRMC
Bryan Sentario McClean
Second arrest made in Kelly murder, kidnapping case
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program

Latest News

For the second time in less than a month, a severed communications fiber line is causing phone...
Cut fiber line causing phone, internet disruptions in Columbus County
Former North Carolina Pat McCrory came to Wilmington campaigning ahead of the primary election...
Former Gov. Pat McCrory campaigns in Wilmington for US Senate seat
Governor Roy Cooper
LIVE: Gov. Cooper visits monoclonal antibody treatment facility in Wilmington
Marshall Parry Thompson
WPD looking for missing 64-year-old man