Gov. Cooper to visit monoclonal antibody treatment facility in Wilmington

Governor Roy Cooper
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to be in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon to tour a monoclonal antibody treatment facility.

Cooper, along with Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, will visit the Cape Fear Clinic which has been administering 50 of the antibody treatments a week for free.

Earlier this month, Cooper signed an executive order to make it easier for North Carolinians to access the treatment, which can help decrease the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death related to COVID-19.

The order will be in effect through Nov. 30.

The visit will be streamed live by WECT.

