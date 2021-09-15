First Alert Forecast: humidity up, tropics active

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! You may have noticed an uptick in humidity, a few more fluffy cumulus clouds in the sky, and maybe even a stray shower Tuesday. After several dry days, Atlantic moisture is indeed seeping in on a light and balmy ocean breeze. And, through the weekend, this subtle infusion means variable clouds and the risk for isolated showers and thundershowers. In between these elements, of course, you may expect lengthy spells of late summer sunshine and daily high temperatures at least deep into the 80s. Nights: muggy lower 70s. Surf: tepid upper 70s.

Even beyond the rainy leftovers of Hurricane Nicholas over Louisiana, the tropics remain busy. A broad disturbance called “Invest 96-L” still carries modest development odds as it gyres northward between the Carolinas and Bermuda this week; it is unlikely to directly impact the Cape Fear Region. Also, vigorous disturbance “Invest 95-L” continues to steam westward near Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands. Wind shear may eventually hamper 95-L and it may curve north before reaching the western Atlantic Basin - but - history shows that systems of its kind occasionally “thread the needle” and become hazardous to North America. So, we’ll watch it! Odette and Peter are the next storm names on the 2021 list.

