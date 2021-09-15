Senior Connect
To fight toxic algae bloom, crews install floating treatment ‘wetlands’ at Greenfield Lake

Crews installing "floating treatment wetlands" at Greenfield Lake in Wilmington.
Crews installing "floating treatment wetlands" at Greenfield Lake in Wilmington.(City of Wilmington/Facebook)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to fight a recent toxic algae bloom at Greenfield Lake, city crews worked with researchers at N.C. State University to install floating treatment “wetlands.”

This aquatic system uses vegetated floating mats to absorb the excess nutrients that flow into the lake from stormwater runoff.

RELATED: City of Wilmington warns of algae bloom at Greenfield Lake.

“As the plants on the Floating Wetlands grow, nutrients in the water are taken up by the plant roots and stored in the tissues. Periodic harvesting of the mature plants prevents the sequestered nutrients from re-entering the water when the plants die and decompose,” the city stated in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Clean Water Management Trust Fund provided grant funding to purchase, install, and monitor the efficacy of the floating wetland system and the lake’s water quality, according to the post.

