Executive Director of Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM) discusses Hurricane Florence recovery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday, September 14, was the third anniversary of Hurricane Florence’s landfall in Southeastern North Carolina.

Executive Director of Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM), JC Lyle, came on Carolina in the Morning to discuss how far the community has come since Hurricane Florence caused billions of dollars worth of damage.

WARM has rebuilt nearly 250 homes in five counties with damage from the storm.

WARM was founded in response to Hurricane Fran and this year celebrates its 25th anniversary. In addition to hurricane recovery, the organization completes urgent safety and health related repairs resulting from deferred maintenance.

Applications are accepted year-round for hurricane recovery and non-storm related repairs.

“There is no deadline, but the sooner you apply, the sooner we can help you,” says Lyle. Volunteers complete most of the work and are trained and supervised by WARM’s professional construction staff. Services are provided free to those who qualify. They include senior citizens, military veterans, disabled individuals, and single-parent families. WARM serves Brunswick, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender Counties.

If applicants aren’t eligible for WARM’s program, their staff can help identify other resources such as the Rebuild NC hurricane recovery program run by the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency. For more information about WARM, including how to volunteer and donate, visit their website at www.warmnc.org or call (910) 399-7563.

