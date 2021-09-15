Senior Connect
DOT workshop to focus on urging small, minority-owned businesses to compete for state contracts

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Small business owners looking to compete for state transportation contracts are invited to attend Sept. 25 workshop at Southeastern Community College in Columbus County.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is hosting informational meetings aimed at disadvantaged businesses enterprises, which include small businesses and those companies run by minorities or women. Many small businesses may not be familiar with the letting and award process and how to become prequalified as a subcontractor.

The NCDOT is looking for more companies that can perform contract work such as mowing, litter pickup, snow removal, emergency maintenance, traffic control, and roadway striping.

The workshop is free and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in Building D/Auditorium at the college, which is located at 4564 Chadbourn Highway in Whiteville.

The NCDOT is requesting businesses that would like to attend to RSVP Allen Waddell at rawaddell@ncdot.gov or Becky Walker at bwwalker1@ncdot.gov. Both can be reached at 910-788-5300.

To learn more about the disadvantaged business enterprise outreach initiative, visit this NCDOT page.

