Cut fiber line causing phone, internet disruptions in Columbus County

For the second time in less than a month, a severed communications fiber line is causing phone...
For the second time in less than a month, a severed communications fiber line is causing phone and internet disruptions in Columbus County.(WAVE 3 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than a month, a severed fiber optic communications line is causing phone and internet disruptions in Columbus County.

According to a county spokesperson, the disruption is affecting the county’s 911 operations and possibly other county offices. Currently, all 911 calls are being routed to a neighboring county for dispatch while repairs are being made.

All 911 services will remain operational and the spokesperson stressed that residents should be patient if they have difficulty contacting county departments.

