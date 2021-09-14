UNCW sees downward trend in COVID-19 cases, upward trend in vaccinations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington reported a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and an upward trend in vaccinations among students, faculty and staff in a message to the Seahawk community Monday.

UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said that in order to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19, the university’s pandemic-related guidance would remain in place until October 15.

A key element of this guidance is continued compliance with the indoor mask mandate and a strong recommendation to use face coverings for large gatherings outdoors. Also, events, activities and meetings not directly related to student learning will continue to be held virtually where possible, and where not possible, will be rescheduled to a later date.

According to the UNCW data dashboard, vaccination rates are continuing to rise.

Based on data gathered by Student Health, 87% of faculty and staff are vaccinated, as are 72% of residential students and 57% of off-campus students taking on-campus classes.

Unvaccinated individuals are required to participate in weekly surveillance testing.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.