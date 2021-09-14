Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure planned on Wrightsville Ave. for sewer repairs

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane closure is planned for a portion of Wrightsville Ave. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The eastbound lane will be closed between 39th Street and Bonham Ave. starting at 7 a.m.

“The closure is expected to last throughout the day,” according to a news release from Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. “Portable signal lights will be in place to provide traffic control.

“During the closure, a CFPUA contractor will make emergency sewer repairs.”

