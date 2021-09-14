Second arrest made in Kelly murder, kidnapping case

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Wallace man has been charged in a murder and kidnapping case in Kelly, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan Sentario McClean on Monday in connection to the murder of Christopher Donta Clibbons and kidnapping of Tasheena Shandelle McMillian on Aug. 12.

“McClean was returned to Bladen County by investigators and placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under no bond on the murder charge and $500,000 on the kidnapping charge,” a news release states.

Demecus Devone McMillan, who was arrested on Aug. 13, also has been charged with murder and kidnapping in the case.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 1763 Lightwood Knot Road. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call after Clibbons’ children ran to a neighbor and told them that their father was shot.

According to officials, McMillan is accused of shooting Clibbons at his home and kidnapping McMillan, his estranged wife, and dropping her off in Pender County.

Wallace Police later found McMilland at his home and Tasheena McMillan was found safe at her home in Pender County. She allegedly later implicated McMillan in the shooting on Clibbons.

