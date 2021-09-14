Senior Connect
Renaming Fort Bragg: Fayetteville, Fort Bragg officials holding town hall on Tuesday

(WNCN)
By Patrick Zarcone
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and Fort Bragg will hold a town hall discussing the renaming of the installation on Tuesday morning.

The town hall will be hosted by Fayetteville Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Jensen and Fort Bragg officials at 11 a.m. and it will be broadcast over Facebook Live. U.S. Army officials and Jensen will address questions and comments in real-time.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by Congress last year, requires that U.S. military installations named after Confederate soldiers be renamed. Fort Bragg is one of those installations.

According to Fort Bragg officials, the post began as Camp Bragg on Sept. 4, 1918, as an artillery training center. The base is named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg for his efforts in the Mexican-American War.

“We’re amplifying the opportunity for the community to be involved with the name-changing process,” Col. Scott Pence said last week. “We are engaging the community to solicit their feedback on name recommendations. We want to ensure our stakeholders, Soldiers, families, civilians, and members of the community have the unique opportunity to provide a name recommendation for our installation.”

There are 10 military installations that will be required to change names:

  • Camp Beauregard, Louisiana
  • Fort Benning, Georgia
  • Fort Gordon, Georgia
  • Fort Hood, Texas
  • Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia
  • Fort Lee, Virginia
  • Fort Pickett, Virginia
  • Fort Polk, Louisiana
  • Fort Rucker, Alabama
  • Fort Bragg, North Carolina

One suggestion is to “rename” the base as Fort Bragg – named after Braxton Bragg’s cousin, Union General Edward Bragg. Pence said that is among the considerations.

“It’s written pretty clearly that the name should be inspiring, have connection to the area where the installation is from, and most importantly it’s not someone who served as a leader in the confederacy,” Pence said.

You can watch and participate in the town hall by clicking here.

