First Alert Forecast: summer, and Hurricane Season, going strong

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Expect / enjoy sunny or partly sunny skies, light east or southeast breezes, afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s, and a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm Tuesday. In the still-80-degree surf: breaking waves of mainly a modest one or two feet will harbor a low to moderate rip current risk. Sunset is 7:19.

In the busy tropics, Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring heavy rain the western Gulf Coast through midweek. Also, a disturbance several hundred miles off the Carolina Coast has a chance to develop by Friday - with limited Cape Fear impacts in any case. Lastly, Africa’s Cabo Verde tropical wave season has not yet shut down: a tropical wave of low pressure called “Invest 95-L” warrants watching in the coming days as it emerges from the far eastern Atlantic. Odette and Peter are the next names on the 2021 list.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, filled with classic late summer conditions, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

