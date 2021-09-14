First Alert Forecast: classic late summer conditions, tropics abuzz

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Enjoy sunny or partly sunny skies this afternoon and evening, light east or southeast breezes, and a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Temperatures will remain warm in the 80s for dinnertime plans before dipping toward the lower 70s. Catch the sunset tonight at 7:19!

Tomorrow, expect a pattern change as rain chances spike up to 30-40% through the end of the week. For those of you planning to head to the beach for midweek dip: breaking waves of mainly a modest one or two feet will harbor a low to moderate rip current risk.

In the busy tropics, Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring heavy rain the western Gulf Coast through midweek. Also, a disturbance several hundred miles off the Carolina Coast has a chance to develop by Friday - with limited Cape Fear impacts in any case. Lastly, Africa’s Cabo Verde tropical wave season has not yet shut down: a tropical wave of low pressure called “Invest 95-L” warrants watching in the coming days as it emerges from the far eastern Atlantic. Odette and Peter are the next names on the 2021 list.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, filled with classic late summer conditions, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: you can always tap your always-free WECT Weather App to customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days.

Link to your comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center at wect.com/hurricane to be ready in case a threatening tropical situation develops.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.