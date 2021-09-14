Senior Connect
Cucalorus to require proof of vaccination for attendees; announces films and performances for upcoming festival

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Cucalorus film festival announced on Friday the lineup of films and programs for its 27th annual festival, which will take place Nov. 10-14.

This year’s festival will be an in-person event, with organizers requiring attendees to provide proof of vaccination and to wear masks during all indoor activities. Last year, Cucalorus only held virtual and drive-in events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual festival, which dates back to 1994, typically includes around 100 films each year. The official line-up for the 2021 festival is expected to be announced later this week.

In the meantime, organizers announced the films that will be shown in the horror-tinged Convulsions series, include “Hellbender,” “The Scary of Sixty-First,” “Bad Luck Banging or Looney Porn,” and the secret screening of an unannounced film, will take place Nov. 11-14.

The “Bus to Lumberton,” an interactive homage to David Lynch’s movie ‘Blue Velvet’ which was filmed in the Wilmington area in the mid-1980s, will take place on Nov. 13.

Returning to Cucalours this year will be “Dance-a-lorus,” a live stage mash-up of dance and film, will take place Nov. 14.

For more information about Cucalorus’ upcoming events, click here.

The festival was named one of the 50 film festivals worth the entry fee in 2021 by MovieMaker Magazine.

