COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Special Education teacher wants new carpet for students

By Frances Weller
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sarah Wood, a special education teacher at Codington Elementary, is hoping to get some financial help to buy new carpet for her students.

“My project on DonorsChoose is a brand new clean carpet for my class,” Wood said. “My kids have severe disabilities and I would like to give them something clean to sit on for carpet time.”

Wood is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies and projects.

“I teach kindergarten special needs,” she said on the DonorsChoose site. “We sit on the carpet a lot during our school day. I am hoping to get a new carpet for my kids that is clean and comfortable in order to help them focus on learning.”

She only needs $391. Once her project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the carpet and deliver it to the school

If you would like to help Ms. Wood reach her goal, click here.

