Coastal Horizons expands opioid treatment program into Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons announced Tuesday it has partnered with Trillium Health Resources and state and federal authorities to expand its Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) to Shallotte.

Access to the fully licensed OTP began in late August.

“As of August 25, 2021, Coastal Horizons’ office at 120 Coastal Horizons Drive began accepting patients for our daily medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program,” said Coastal Horizons’ vice president of clinical services, Kenny House.

FDA-approved medications like Methadone and Buprenorphine are available through the program for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder and people needing care have more frequent access to professionals trained to assist with recovery.

“This daily medication program provides more frequent access to nursing staff, counselors, peers and prescribers to assist with recovery — with the goal being to improve access to evidence-based care and medications, and to decrease transportation and financial barriers for Brunswick County residents,” said House.

Call (910) 754-4515 for further information about the Brunswick OTP.

