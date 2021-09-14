Cheerwine collectables and perfect preserves inside this month’s ‘Our State’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jams, jellies and more fill the September issue of ‘Our State.’

“Our September issue is what we’re calling our ‘preserved‘ issue,” said Chloe Klingstedt from the magazine. “We are kind of throwing it back to the traditions that our grandmothers and our aunts showed us about preserving. We are bringing back this beloved food tradition.”

While families have preserved for many years, Klingstedt said the practice is making a comeback.

The magazine’s photo essay this month is all about North Carolina collectables, including a woman who collects sea shells and a man who collects all things Cheerwine.

The magazine also explores the wineries that serve beverages made from the muscadine grape. Plus, readers can find a guide of the best BBQ spots across the state.

To learn more, visit OurState.com.

