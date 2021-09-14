Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that a common phone scam is making the rounds again.

According to a Facebook post, a citizen said they received a phone call from a scammer pretending to be “Sgt. Chris Matthews” with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and saying that there was a warrant for their arrest and demanded money or personal financial information.

“This is a scam! The sheriff’s office will never contact you by phone or by other means, demanding money or personal information,” the post stated.

The scammer’s phone number appeared on Caller ID as 910-401-3655, but officials warned that it could look like any number, even one from the sheriff’s office.

“If you are concerned or worried if the call is legitimate, contact us,” according to the post.

