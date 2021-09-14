Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that a common phone scam is making the rounds again.

According to a Facebook post, a citizen said they received a phone call from a scammer pretending to be “Sgt. Chris Matthews” with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and saying that there was a warrant for their arrest and demanded money or personal financial information.

“This is a scam! The sheriff’s office will never contact you by phone or by other means, demanding money or personal information,” the post stated.

The scammer’s phone number appeared on Caller ID as 910-401-3655, but officials warned that it could look like any number, even one from the sheriff’s office.

“If you are concerned or worried if the call is legitimate, contact us,” according to the post.

🚨ALERT🚨 We received information from a citizen who stated a person identifying himself as Sgt. Chris Matthews with the...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Boyd
Chief operating officer no longer employed with NHRMC
Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Timothy Lee Braswell
Search continues for missing kayaker
Harris Teeter limits operating hours, effective Wednesday
Harris Teeter limiting store hours due to COVID-19

Latest News

Renaming Fort Bragg: Fayetteville, Fort Bragg officials holding town hall on Tuesday
Dr. Peter Kane, Medical Director of the cardiovascular unit at New Hanover Regional Medical...
‘It’s frustrating’: NHRMC doctor speaks out about reality of COVID-19
A key element of this guidance is continued compliance with the indoor mask mandate
UNCW sees downward trend in COVID-19 cases, upward trend in vaccinations
SC politicians should “get out of the way” of health experts on COVID mitigation
WH Press Secretary: SC politicians should ‘get out of the way’ of health experts on COVID mitigation