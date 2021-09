WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to the WPD, 17-year-old Brandon Lynn Pitts was last seen near Parkway Blvd. on Saturday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3609.

