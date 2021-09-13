Wilmington mayoral, city council candidates to take part in Power Breakfast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates in Wilmington’s mayoral and city council elections will take part in the Greater Wilmington Business Journal’s Power Breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Beginning at 8:15 a.m., the eight candidates for Wilmington City Council will take part in a discussion:

Clifford Barnett

JB Brookins

Paul Lawler

Charlie Rivenbark

Angie Ulmer

Jonathan Uzcategui

Luke Waddell

Philip White

This will be followed by a discussion with mayoral candidates Bill Saffo and Harper Peterson.

While the event is sold out, you can watch it live starting at 8:15 a.m. on WECT’s Facebook page or in this story.

