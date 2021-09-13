Wilmington mayoral, city council candidates to take part in Power Breakfast
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates in Wilmington’s mayoral and city council elections will take part in the Greater Wilmington Business Journal’s Power Breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Beginning at 8:15 a.m., the eight candidates for Wilmington City Council will take part in a discussion:
- Clifford Barnett
- JB Brookins
- Paul Lawler
- Charlie Rivenbark
- Angie Ulmer
- Jonathan Uzcategui
- Luke Waddell
- Philip White
This will be followed by a discussion with mayoral candidates Bill Saffo and Harper Peterson.
While the event is sold out, you can watch it live starting at 8:15 a.m. on WECT’s Facebook page or in this story.
