Silver Alert issued for missing New Hanover County man

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered New Hanover County man.

Blake Arlen Krause, 68, was last seen in the 4600 block of Riplee Drive, wearing tan khaki shorts, and a blue short-sleeve t-shirt.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2013 Ford Transit van with N.C. tags CEH-7843.

Officials say Krause is suffering from a form of cognitive impairment.

If you have any information regarding Krause’s whereabouts, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 919-798-4111 or call 911.

